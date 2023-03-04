To the editor:

According to Vice President Kamala Harris, "For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation." Allow me to define inflation. It's "a general increase in prices and fall in purchasing power of money." I'm not sure about the rest of you, but I have witnessed firsthand increased prices with a rapid decline in my own purchasing power. Across the board, everything is considerably more costly with some required items soaring as much as 200% or more.

