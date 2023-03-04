According to Vice President Kamala Harris, "For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation." Allow me to define inflation. It's "a general increase in prices and fall in purchasing power of money." I'm not sure about the rest of you, but I have witnessed firsthand increased prices with a rapid decline in my own purchasing power. Across the board, everything is considerably more costly with some required items soaring as much as 200% or more.
With conservative estimates of electricity being up 11.9%, fuel oil up 27.7%, natural gas up 26.7% and the current rate of inflation supposedly at 6.4%, I would have to challenge Harris' assertions because we have fallen drastically behind over the past two years.
At a time when our country is experiencing horrendous inflation and a supply chain crunch with real wages being down, we have our border leaking like a sieve and a catastrophic train derailment in Ohio affecting the lives of thousands of citizens. Border Czar Harris has visited the border once with no success in curbing the illegal flow into our country and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg waited nearly three weeks before visiting the site of the derailment.
President Biden stole away at night to visit Ukraine in order to declare the United States would be giving another $50 billion in aid to its war effort. While people here at home were hurting, POTUS Biden was involved with photo ops in Ukraine. By the way, with our current national debt being over $31.5 trillion, I'm not sure where he found another $50 billion to give away unless he borrowed from China.
Apparently, the leadership we seek and need in America has gone AWOL.
