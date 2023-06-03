To the editor:
The recent impasse among our elected officials in Washington over our "debt ceiling" is a national disgrace! I suggest that we keep them all home, recall them all and elect new congressmen and senators who will represent Main Street Americans, regular working Americans, not millionaires! It is time for America to take our country back and not be beholden to these extremely partisan politicians! Enough is enough! Come on, America!
