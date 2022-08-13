To the editor:
I respectfully disagree with Mr. Richard Bostic's letter to The Enterprise objecting to the city giving grants to High Point nonprofit organizations ("Stop giving nonprofits tax dollars," Aug. 6).
Nonprofits not only work to make High Point a wonderful place to live, they also create economic growth for the city. As an example, the High Point Arts Council now owns Centennial Station Arts Center. This historic building provides rent-free rehearsal space to the High Point Community Theatre and High Point Ballet.
Centennial Station Arts Center also houses one of High Point's two performance facilities. This small theater is used for performing arts events, fundraisers, concerts and other special events.
The arts change lives. Low-income students with access to cultural resources score higher in English and math; they are also more likely to attend college, vote and volunteer in their community.
The arts bring in tourism dollars. Two-thirds of American adult travelers say that they included a cultural, arts, heritage or historic activity or event while on a trip in the past year.
The arts improve quality of life. Industries that are planning relocation or expansion place great emphasis on a healthy cultural climate. In fact, 99% of chief executive officers who were surveyed last year state that the availability of cultural activities in a city is an important consideration in choosing a new location.
High Point City Council, please continue supporting our nonprofit organizations – and increase that funding when you are able. Please don't underestimate the value of these organizations to High Point.
Jim Morgan
High Point
