Keep eye on Russia, China
We have all been reading and hearing a lot about the Russia/Ukraine war and the major sanctions the U.S. and other NATO countries have implemented. These sanctions are crippling the overall Russian economy (as designed). Keep in mind, though, that China too is having significant economic woes that stem greatly from its defunct housing market. The Chinese economy is in real trouble. Combined, China and Russia are two of the three major nuclear and military superpowers. An unstable Russia is one thing, however an unstable China (and Russia) is another. This is a very bad scenario globally. Not only is this bad economically but geopolitically as well. As China and Russia get weaker economically, they may get desperate and show might in other ways. Militarily is the fear.
As Ukraine is raging, and with the NATO allies becoming more involved, with China upset with the U.S. for “interfering” (according to China) in the Taiwan argument, things are looking precarious. Military drills are now being held off of the Taiwan and Japanese coasts, and now major Russian and Chinese joint military drills and war games are being planned within days or weeks. This is an axis and partnership for doom. Add Iran (the new Russian proxy for harming the U.S. and Israel) and the new (old) threat of al-Qaida now regrouping in Afghanistan since we pulled out, no doubt positioning to recreate 9/11 or worse, Americans are in a vulnerable spot.
Think about it. A good, old-fashioned world war is just the thing to take both the Russian and Chinese citizenry’s minds off of economic woes and refocus on military, patriotism, nationalism, and restoking the economy with a war machine of new manufacturing and jobs to support it. I only hope that our leaders in Washington aren’t thinking the same way. We all know too well, though, the carnage and despair war can create. As Theodore Roosevelt famously said, we as the United States need to “walk softly and carry a big stick”! President Biden, please try to pay attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.