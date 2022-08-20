Keep eye on Russia, China

We have all been reading and hearing a lot about the Russia/Ukraine war and the major sanctions the U.S. and other NATO countries have implemented. These sanctions are crippling the overall Russian economy (as designed). Keep in mind, though, that China too is having significant economic woes that stem greatly from its defunct housing market. The Chinese economy is in real trouble. Combined, China and Russia are two of the three major nuclear and military superpowers. An unstable Russia is one thing, however an unstable China (and Russia) is another. This is a very bad scenario globally. Not only is this bad economically but geopolitically as well. As China and Russia get weaker economically, they may get desperate and show might in other ways. Militarily is the fear.

