To the editor:
It is becoming absolutely obvious that the local group studying possible reparations for slavery is a sham. Already members are arguing over how reparations are to be made ("Accusations fly concerning election to reparations group," May 14). I thought the purpose of the commission was to decide if such reparations were owed, and yet before their first meeting they are already arguing over how such payments would be made and to whom. Sounds to me like the fix is already in.
Then you have the practical issues of who will pay such reparations. The city has no money of its own – like any government entity it gets its money from the taxpayers. So will these reparations come from all the city’s taxpayers, both Black and white? And if only from white citizens, why? What did they have to do with slavery? If direct payments are made, will Black citizens have to undergo some sort of DNA testing to link their ancestors to slavery? What about the Irish in High Point? Is anyone in High Point descended from ancestors of the “orphan trains” of the 1800s? Why should they be left out of similar reparations?
It’s time to see this for what it is – a shakedown of the city’s taxpayers by a few special interest groups that simply want to line their coffers with our tax dollars. How much do the officers of the Welfare Reform Liaison Project receive in salary and stipends? How much are the officers of the local NAACP paid?
I contend that over a trillion dollars in affirmative action programs since the 1960s constitutes reparations, and to an extent that no nation on earth other than the U.S. has ever undertaken. Too many people continue to make a living shaking down modern people who had nothing to do with slavery or Jim Crow. Enough is enough.
Ed Murray
High Point
