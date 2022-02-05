We are saddened by the recent death of John Boone. News reports state that his death was a homicide, which is appalling ("Police release name of homicide victim," Jan. 28). We met John about five years ago when he was in our neighborhood panhandling. Initially we gave him a few dollars when he would come by, but soon after, we made a business arrangement: He would pick up trash on our street and close-by areas, and we would pay him for his work. Once a week he would walk or ride his bike to our house and gather a full bag of trash. Since John was deaf and could not speak, we communicated through writing. We found John to have a gentle spirit. We will miss him.
Pete and Eileen Roberts
High Point
