To the editor:
First, I want to praise the AMC 8 theaters on North Main Street for their excellent renovation since the COVID era began. The theaters are better than ever. I saw "Top Gun – Maverick" there on June 1, and it was my first trip to a theater since December 2019. It was worth the money and the risk. I had a super time, and the popcorn was great!
Secondly, I want to say great things about America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses on North Main Street. They recently made two pairs of glasses for me, and they said it would take five to seven days but no more than two weeks for my glasses to be ready. The order was placed on a Thursday, and the glasses were ready the following Wednesday ... and were precisely as ordered. The employees were friendly and proficient in their craft. Another very pleasant adventure!
Many thanks to both businesses for jobs well done!
Jody McGhee
High Point
