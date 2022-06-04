To the editor:
After this month’s devastating mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and gun violence locally, the High Point Branch of the NAACP is standing up and saying NO More.
We are shattered, we are heartbroken, and we are furious!
The reign of terror by gun violence CANNOT continue. We CANNOT allow our lawmakers to do nothing while individuals who live in our communities they swore to serve are being slaughtered.
Thoughts without actions are dreams. Prayers without works are hollow. Now is the time to stop talking and get to work on STOPPING the horrors of gun violence.
The NAACP High Point Branch condemns this gun violence and is committed to address the intolerable epidemic of gun violence, starting with the need to:
• Support the passing of common-sense gun reform measures at the federal level.
• Require universal background checks for gun sales and transfers nationwide.
• Repeal state “stand your ground” laws, restoring the use of deadly force as a last resort across the U.S.
• Ban military-style semi-automatic assault guns and high-capacity ammunition clips.
While these steps do nothing to bring back the friends, parents, siblings, and children our communities have lost to the horrors of gun violence, they are essential to making sure this vicious cycle of unnecessary pain and suffering is ended once and for all.
We urge all to lobby your state, local and federal representatives to stop these senseless massacres and address sensible gun reform while at the same time respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
For comments contact: hpnaacp@hotmail.com (email) www.naacphighpoint.org (website) 336-887-2470 (office)
James Adams, president
NAACP High Point Branch
