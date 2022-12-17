To the editor:
Wh have so many of us forgotten where the time of Christmas came from, and why do we still have it? From the beginning God knew we would be where we are today. You see, God created man and woman. He gave them a choice of good and evil in eating fruit from one tree that was forbidden. They both thought they knew better. They disobeyed and ate of that tree. That's sin, doing what was not right to do. God knew now we needed a savior, someone to save us from our separation from God, so He sent His only son to die on a cross, of which he did not deserve. He rose from the dead to be with His father in Heaven. By accepting this truth and living because of it we are forgiven the sin we do (doing what is in error of Jesus' teaching). Now we will be reunited with God in Heaven forever. So let's all take time to see what this time of year is all about called Christmas. We can deny it didn't happen, but that doesn't mean it didn't. It is about Him, not me.
