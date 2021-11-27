To the editor:
It never was about renaming a street or Nido Qubein but remembering those who came before us.
A writer to The Enterprise on Sunday, Nov. 21, ("Renaming followed legal process") felt I was "berating" the members of the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission for their work in regards to the renaming of a segment of Montlieu Avenue (to Qubein Avenue). In truth, the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, from my personal observation, go about their duties in a competent and professional manner.
Rather, the point I've been trying to make for several months, and which the writer may have missed, is that whether it be the naming of a new street, or a new building, or a new park, whatever, we should consider it as an opportunity to honor and remember those worthy High Pointers who have contributed so much in the past but are now being overlooked and sadly forgotten. In my case, I proposed two individuals whose time was not so long ago and whose dedication and service to this city is beyond question, Samuel E. Burford and Officer Shelia Twyman.
I feel I have opened the door to this particular High Point issue. I hope others walk through it.
Blair Rankin
High Point
