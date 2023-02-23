To the editor:
The State Department’s response to the Israeli killing of seven Palestinians and the wounding of over 100 in the city of Nablus on Wednesday, Feb. 22, is hypocritical. It’s not hard to imagine what would happen here if the police killed seven people and wounded 100 because they wanted to arrest criminals. This is occupation-style mass killings and should be labeled as a crime against humanity. Of course, this is in addition to all the murders the Israelis have committed in the occupied territories since their invasion in 1967. The solution to this crisis is for them to adhere to Security Council 242, which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all occupied territories captured in 1967.
