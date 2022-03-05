To the editor:
I read a recent Facebook post commending Deena Hayes-Greene and her company, Racial Equity Institute, for donating $95,000 to the Guilford Education Alliance for equity initiatives in the Guilford County Schools. Hurray for her generosity! I think it is great that a private company is profitable and also willing to donate to worthy causes like our school kids.
Ms. Hayes-Greene is both the chair of the Guilford County Board of Education and the managing director and founder of REI. Isn’t there an obvious conflict of interest here? Does money paid by GCS for services provided by REI turn a nice profit for her company? Does this nice profit then allow her to fund programs that she supports in the school system? As chair of the school board, doesn’t she influence where the system purchases services? While this may be perfectly legal, it certainly does not look good.
Gene Parker
Greensboro
