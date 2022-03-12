To the editor:
In a recent Guilford County Board of Education meeting the “consent agenda” included an item on a budget amendments report. This report, along with the supporting documents, equaled 18 printed pages of detail of amounts moved from one budgetary account to another, with many of the items involving millions of dollars per line item.
Linda Welborn, board representative from District 4, requested this item be pulled from the consent agenda, which was granted.
When the meeting progressed to discussion of this report, Welborn asked a series of questions that took about four minutes. Anita Sharpe then asked a series of questions that took about three minutes. The board then voted to pass the report as written.
I am amazed that the majority of the board had no questions at all on 18 pages of figures that moved millions of dollars around within the budget. Most of the board members would have allowed that report to go without any question at all if Ms. Welborn had not requested it be pulled from the “consent agenda.”
The definition of a consent agenda follows: A consent agenda groups the routine, procedural, informational and self-explanatory, non-controversial items typically found in an agenda.
Hmmm, the majority of the existing school board members consider a report that moves millions of dollars around the budgetary system a routine, non-controversial item. I find that disconcerting.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
