To the editor:
The High Point City Council just awarded the reparations commission (One High Point Commission) with a $45,000 budget on top of the previous $20,000 given to them last year ("Reparations board gets budget," Jan. 18). The city does not have any money itself. It gets its money from the taxpayers here, of which 40% are Black. In effect the commission has placed a financial burden on the very people it claims to be representing. Ironic, huh?
