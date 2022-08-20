Innocent victims, not felons
When I first read that the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro would be used to house and educate unaccompanied immigrant minors, I thought it would be a great use of the facility. I was not expecting the suspicious attitude of some who raised questions about security as if these minors were felons who should be sent to prison. One person said it doesn’t make sense to spend money to house migrant children on a “five-star” campus. I think that these minors are very deserving of a ”five-star” place to stay after a long, dangerous, and lonely journey from their home country. What makes these children unacceptable for such quality accommodations?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.