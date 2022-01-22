To the editor:
Inflation?
COVID fears kept people from eating out, going to entertainment, and spending money for over a year. Variants, and people opposing masks and vaccines, kept the pandemic going, slowing the recovery.
After 2021's American Rescue Plan and those child tax credits, people were saving money. They were staying home, buying more groceries and eating at home, and driving up the prices of those groceries.
Then they had more money in the last half of the year and were feeling better about COVID. They started going out and started spending.
The pent-up desire to return to normal saw people buying products and going out to restaurants and theaters. They bought TVs and cars. Demand sent prices up!
That demand outrunning supply dictated even higher prices and inflation. There's a shortage of workers, many reluctant to return to fields of work where they feel endangered by COVID. There is a problem at seaports getting enough workers and truck drivers to unload and carry cargoes to consumers. China's strong lockdown policy on fighting omicron has affected world trade.
This lack of availability of products and the excess demand caused prices to escalate.
It was a perfect storm of all those factors that created high inflation. Eventually, by lowering COVID cases, increasing labor supply, and increasing interest rates, that level of inflation will end.
Gary Parker
Archdale
