To the editor:

I am a 71-year-old woman who has been made a ward of the state of North Carolina without representation or participation in this process. I have learned since receiving a letter of my new status in this state that to be classified as a "ward" of a state one must be classified as incompetent. I can attest to the fact that I am most assuredly not incompetent. I began working at age 15, graduated from college cum laude at age 20, and taught school, both public and private, for 30 years. Now in my retirement, I am an avid reader of novels.

