I am a 71-year-old woman who has been made a ward of the state of North Carolina without representation or participation in this process. I have learned since receiving a letter of my new status in this state that to be classified as a "ward" of a state one must be classified as incompetent. I can attest to the fact that I am most assuredly not incompetent. I began working at age 15, graduated from college cum laude at age 20, and taught school, both public and private, for 30 years. Now in my retirement, I am an avid reader of novels.
I feel somewhat deceived by my home state in that I was not given the opportunity to show that I am a competent and worthwhile citizen of this state. I really had no idea of the ramifications of this classification. I can no longer choose where I want to live. My Social Security check goes directly to the state and is endorsed by someone other than myself. When I received my Social Security check directly, I received around $1,900 a month. I am now allotted $40 a week, and this meager amount frequently fails to be administered to me. No longer having living family members, I have no one to assist me when the funds fail to reach me. It's a frustrating and demeaning situation. After working my entire adult life, I hoped for and expected more from my elder years. I can't help but wonder if there are other elderly individuals suffering the same fate. I certainly feel this is a topic that merits further attention.
