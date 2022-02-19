To the editor:
In response to the rant by the NAACP because four of our nine City Council members did not agree with their positions on reparations ("NAACP calls for apology, restitution," Feb. 15), let me point out a few facts that should be considered. Slavery in this country ended in 1865, a bit over 165 years ago. If the five “woke” members on our council wish to apologize for things they had nothing to do with, I suggest they also apologize for the Charleston earthquake of 1886, the Spanish flu of 1918 and the enslavement of my Celtic ancestors by Vikings in the 10th century. Congress passed the Civil Rights Act in 1964, a bit over 57 years ago. Since then we have had a Black president, Black members of the Cabinet, Black Supreme Court justices, Black Congressmen, Black mayors of major cities, Black billionaires and a large and growing Black middle class. How could all these folks have succeeded in life? Regardless of race, each person must take responsibility for their own life and lifestyle choices. Diligent work and good lifestyle choices frequently lead to success. Generational wealth is created by people who do this, and who take responsibility for their children, the behavior of their children and the education of their children. While all lives matter, all behavior matters as well. Equality of opportunity does not mean equality of results. Some folks, regardless of race, are simply smarter, make better choices and are willing to work harder than others. Perhaps the NAACP should consider encouraging personal responsibility, better choices and more diligent work as a way to success instead of simply blaming others for personal failures.
Tim Webb
High Point
