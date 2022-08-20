In praise of Ferndale Middle School
My family and I moved back to High Point two years ago. We planned our move for almost a year. As we thought about where we would live and where our kids would go to school, we sought the advice of friends and family still in High Point. We also talked with some of the local schools and community organizations, including World Relief.
We heard two overarching narratives. Primarily we heard about how bad the public schools are and how we should put our kids in private schools. However, there were a few voices who told a truer story about beautifully diverse communities filled with children from different backgrounds and nationalities. We decided that Ferndale Middle and Central High would be the best places for our children.
The past two years have been challenging for the schools as a result of the pandemic and various staffing issues. Not everything has been handled as well as it should have been, in part because of policy constraints and in part because of poor decisions. This is likely true of all schools, public or private.
Nevertheless, we’ve seen many changes and developments that give us hope. So, with a new school year upon us, we approached the Ferndale open house with optimism. Even so, we were not prepared for the quality, enthusiasm, and preparation of the eighth grade team.
This team of teachers is ready to change the narrative that too many people falsely tell about the school. This is happening because good teachers have made a choice to step into a community that others have turned away from.
To the teachers and administrators at Ferndale Middle School: Thank you for choosing to be a part of this community. Thank you for believing in the students and the families. Thank you for choosing to do what is hard when so many are looking for the easy way out.
Whatever else you hear this year, please know this: We love you and are grateful for you, and there are many others in the community who feel the same way.
