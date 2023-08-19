ID should be mandatory for voting
To the editor:
There are 47 nations in Europe, 46 of which require government-issued voter identification in order to cast votes. The one nation that does not require IDs is the United Kingdom, but even parts of the UK, such as Northern Ireland, require IDs for all elections, while some of the other members have the requirements for local elections. Both Canada and Mexico, our neighbors to the north and south, require voter IDs. In fact, 113 of the fully or partially democratic countries around the world require an ID to register to vote. Of countries that vote, 92% use paper ballots.
In the United States (as well as most other countries) it is “unlawful for a non-citizen to vote in federal elections.” The punishment for violating this law is “a fine, one year in prison, or both.”
According to what I have read, our government will provide free photo identification for any and all legal U.S. citizens needing documentation in order to vote. Currently, individuals are required to have IDs for receiving welfare benefits, Medicare and Medicaid and for a long list of other situations too numerous to mention here.
Voting in federal elections in America is a right, as well as a privilege, reserved for legal citizens. Election Day should never be taken lightly, and the integrity of the process, as well as the validity of the results, should never give cause to be questioned. In my view, the simplest and most effective way to ensure ethical elections, free from any appearance of impropriety, corruption or fraud, would be implementation of a nationwide voter ID requirement. Except for extreme circumstances, all votes should be in and tabulated on Election Day.
Every rational-thinking, true citizen of these United States should be upset if our elections are compromised in any manner. Why should individuals seeking an elections process that is free from deceit and untruthfulness find it so difficult to secure and produce proper documentation at our polls? If a person genuinely wishes to vote, he or she should be more than willing to obtain proper identification and voluntarily present that documentation when required.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
