To the editor:

I wanted to express my gratitude to Dr. Michael Hussey ("Community Clinic director Hussey dies," March 8). I served on the board of the Community Clinic of High Point for a number of years and I saw firsthand the care he gave to so many of our citizens. He was always so concerned about each patient and wanted for them to receive the best care. What a gift he was to High Point and the surrounding area.

Rest in peace, Dr. Hussey.

Sarah Huntley Kemm

High Point

