HPU’s future is bright
To the editor:
High Point University is a major part of High Point. The interaction and help HPU gives is a great moment in 2022. Alumni weekend and the annual Veterans Day celebration were good moments to see new and old friends. Also, the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is another element the families of High Point can be at. 2024 will mark the university’s first 100 years, and the outlook for the future is great.
Dan Lambeth
Archdale
