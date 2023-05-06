North Carolina is turning purple – High Point University purple! HPU is a bipartisan campus, and the two major political parties are taking notice. Both the HPU College Republicans and the HPU College Democrats played prominent roles in their respective state conventions.
In April, the North Carolina College Republicans held their state convention on the HPU campus. Students from across the state came to High Point to participate in get-out-the-vote training sessions and listened to Republican party leadership. It was an opportunity for the students in attendance to rub elbows with elected GOP officials and party leaders while showcasing the beautiful HPU campus.
The HPU College Democrats traveled to Morganton in western North Carolina, also in April, for the statewide College Democrats' annual convention. Four of the HPU students in attendance were elected to leadership roles in the North Carolina College Democrats: The offices of president (Kema Leonard), director of political affairs (Matthew Robson), director of membership (Nathan Lattimore), and the director of IDEA (James Fitzpatrick) are now held by HPU students.
That all sets the stage for an active year of civic engagement on the HPU campus. With a presidential election year on the horizon, it’s great to see both student groups actively participating in the democratic process on a high-profile basis. While each group takes distinct stands on the issues of the day, they both are giving the students at HPU an opportunity to get involved in the political process. That involvement means big things for the HPU community.
Each group plans to bring guest speakers to campus this fall, and they are working together to organize some debates.
In a time of divisive political rhetoric in our nation, it is refreshing to see both the HPU College Democrats and HPU College Republicans active on campus and working together to help keep the HPU community informed.
HPU associate professor of political communication
