To the editor:
Wow! They did it again! The pitiful excuse for a city council proved again that High Point University and the furniture markets are the only things they care about in High Point.
After the Planning and Zoning Commission decided to delay the Montlieu Avenue beautification project, the city council not only unanimously voted to override that recommendation ("City moving on Montlieu project," Oct. 29) but also already awarded a contract for the work.
Ray Alcon
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.