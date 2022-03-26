To the editor:
The transformation of High Point’s demolished Daniel Brooks Homes housing project into “Legacy Ridge” merits scrutiny nationwide.
Charlotte’s Laurel Street developer is a leader in mixed-income development, transforming public housing projects into tax-credit investment opportunities for private ownership and profit. Whether for good or bad, this questionable practice is taking over public housing nationwide. But High Point protestors are saying that, in removing the name Daniel Brooks from what will be Legacy Ridge, the privately owned tax-credit development to be built on the razed site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes, Laurel Street President and CEO Dionne Nelson insults High Point’s Black community by obscuring its publicly visible history and diminishing the honor the city paid to the greatly respected African American minister, educator and community leader, the Rev. Daniel Brooks, when naming the original project 80 years ago.
The High Point Housing Authority and City Council share responsibility. The land on which the development will be built is still publicly owned. The housing authority, which contracted Laurel Street, appears not to have revealed publicly that the project would be privately owned until March 2022, after meeting with the group Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name. Similarly, the $6.5 million bond issue supporting the project that the City Council placed on the 2019 ballot did not clearly specify that the public housing would be privatized. The council now says the housing authority has jurisdiction in the matter, and the housing authority says the developer has control over the naming.
Is this development? Urban cleansing? Buck-passing? Voters should demand 1) full transparency from their City Council in all bond referendums placed on ballots, and 2) complete information on the structuring of proposed housing authority projects at every stage, both on the department’s public webpages and in timely press releases.
David Hammond
High Point
