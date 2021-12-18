To the editor:
In follow-up to Scott Tilley’s recognition of Dr. Nido Qubein and HPU’s holiday events in High Point ("Take pride in HPU's community events," Dec. 12 letters to the editor), I want to thank Dr. Qubein for his support of High Point’s 44-foot Christmas tree – the City Tree. Without Dr. Qubein’s generosity the High Point Holiday Party presented by Bethany Medical would never have been possible. Dr. Qubein’s early support of the City Tree and the Holiday Party allowed Furnitureland Rotary to build an inaugural event that exceeded our wildest dreams and expectations.
As everyone knows, Dr. Qubein has a long history of supporting our city. I remember like it was yesterday when Dr. Qubein announced the catalyst project on May 17, 2017. At the time my daughter was 2 and my son wasn’t born; I remember calling my wife right after the luncheon and our discussion of how great the catalyst project would be for High Point. That evening was the first night that my wife was truly excited about living in High Point!
My daughter is now 6 and I have a son who is about to turn 4. If you ask them what their favorite part of High Point is they will say, “The High Point Rockers, seeing HPU decorated for Christmas, and Duck Doughnuts.” I know that at this time next year they will add two things to that list: the children’s museum and having dinner at the food hall with a 44-foot Christmas tree in the background. Four out of the five activities are 100% attributed to the philanthropy or Dr. Qubein and HPU.
I would like to end by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, encouraging everyone in High Point to attend HPU’s Christmas events, and once again thanking Dr. Qubein for his amazing leadership and unwavering support of High Point.
Joe Hellinger
High Point
