To the editor:
I don't understand how criminals with serious charges – charges like felony possession of a firearm, drugs, etc. – go before the magistrate and have a high bond set, then they go before the judge and some slick lawyer speaks up, and the bond gets reduced. Then the criminal is back on the street doing the same thing. Need I remind you it's the people who elect judges, and the district attorney. It's time we take a look and hold them accountable. The police do their part and make the arrest, then the DA and the judges release them back into the street.
Pastor Kelvin Sellers
A Second Chance Ministry
High Point
Commented
