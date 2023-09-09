History is important
To the editor:
I just read an insightful quote regarding our past: “History is not there for us to like or dislike. It is there for us to learn from. And, if it offends you, even better, because then you are less likely to repeat it. It is not anyone’s to erase. It belongs to all of us.”
Until recent years, we have been committed to preserving records and significant items that tell the story of our heritage from past to present. Whether positive or negative in scope, these articles, accounts, artifacts, etc. have been essential and quite meaningful in educating us about where we’ve done things correctly as well as where we may have stumbled. It is imperative that we see our past events in their entirety.
We are currently living in an age like none other. These days, we are witnessing unprecedented efforts to destroy our past by altering or deleting actual events, by dismantling or defacing monuments and other items of historical significance, by distorting facts and by promoting ideologies that are totally foreign to those set forth by our forefathers.
As has been the case with every person, group or nation on earth, the United States has had its share of imperfections, but it has also overwhemingly played the most vital role any country has ever enjoyed in the development and preservation of freedom. Our accomplishments have immeasurably benefitted not only America but the entire world. These successes have far outweighed any past or lingering transgressions committed.
I pray that we will never forget our past — both the good and the not-so-good. May our rich and unique heritage along with our way of life be preserved for all people for generations to come. History, honest and truthful history, should never be undermined or suppressed in any way.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
