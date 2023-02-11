To the editor:
Education is the most valuable tool an American can possess. It is so important that all of our children be presented with the most accurate and honest information available to educators today. Most of us, at some point in our schooling, have wondered, “How will this help me later in life?” or “How will this help me make a living?” We can clearly see the need to read, write, and deal with numbers. We, more than likely, do not give much thought to history. Certainly during my own schooling, I could never really see the need for the subject. Now, however, I can clearly see the real reason for accurate truth-telling of one's history. No one really wants to learn, discover, or even try to understand the “boogieman” that lurks in the history of our great country. Most of us don't care to learn that our country has committed some scary and dangerous acts in the name of becoming a democracy. The truth is, there are a large number of us who believe and long for the “good ol days.” There are far too many who want us all to “just forget it ever happened.” Exactly what those days were for Native Americans and Black Americans and in many cases women was something “not good at all.” Scholars tell us that history will always repeat itself, mostly in a bad way. During this Black History Month that should honor and highlight great contributions from Black people, we have politicians across the country who want to abolish the mere thought. Our children need to learn and understand all of the history of our great land, the good and the bad. We need to know our history, and Black history cannot be excluded.
