To the editor:
I have many concerns regarding roads all over High Point. As a new driver I've noticed more and more how the roads can be very unsafe and damaging to people's cars. As more people are growing the population of High Point, it is important that we keep our roads safe for any forms of transportation. Think about city buses and how some of the potholes and ever-narrow lanes are very difficult to drive safely on. There are potholes almost every couple feet. As this may take many years to fix, it's a step into the right direction as many kids are now getting their licenses and we want a safe driving route to provide transportation. Even for others of the High Point community this is getting out of hand and we should provide safe roads for any driver.
Erin Gorman
High Point
