Here we are with ‘deja vu all over again’
To the editor:
Our esteemed General Assembly and governor have failed the people of our state. Once again, we the people, have elected officials who will not pass a state budget.
I have contacted the leadership in the N.C. General Assembly and the governor’s office on this issue. In each instance, I receive the same response by their staff: “The representatives and the governor are working really hard on passing the budget.”
I would tend to disagree with that explanation. Only in our state government would missing a deadline of June 30 by over 120 days be considered “working hard.”
In any profession I have been associated with, that response would guarantee your dismissal. But wait, it gets even better. We are now being informed that the process of negotiation on the budget needs to be completed in secret. That’s right, we the people, who provide the government with the revenue to operate our state, are not allowed to read and inspect our state budget prior to passage.
This failure of government is our fault. Every two years Republicans and Democrats stroll to the polls and reelect the same people. We do this not based on productivity but because of our party affiliation.
I implore all of us to vote against the 172 incumbents in our state government. Challenge yourself to change the representation in Raleigh. We need politicians who truly represent us rather that politicians who work in secret.
Richard Herman
High Point
