To the editor:
As I stated long ago, the county and city will decide how much property taxes will cost all of us. The five-year property revaluation has just been completed. All of us will pay this whether we own real property or we rent (renters will pay in the way of higher rent). With such an influx of revenue to the county and city. I can see how the choice to put projects for 10 years to move to the shortlist. What also may need to be thought of is how the taxpayers need a break. I know there are some limitations on government monies. But I also know there are ways to help the city and county taxpayers. Please take a minute to text or call your city council or Guilford County representative. As always, thank you to city and county representatives.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
Commented
