To the editor:
On Saturday, May 13, the Postal Letter Carriers will be collecting food for local food pantries during the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. This is the last major food drive before summer, when food pantries typically see an increase in the number of patrons and a decline in food donations. During summer months pantries see more patrons because of children being out of school, which puts an additional strain on families with limited resources. Also, there are many in our community who are not working during the summer months because of the nature of their work. Local food pantries are serving more people today than they were during the pandemic. The amount of food available to food pantries is significantly less than last year. Some food pantries are now purchasing meat and canned goods such as corn and beans. You can make a real difference for local food pantries and support the postal carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive by leaving a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox.
