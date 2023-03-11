The High Point Branch of the NAACP advocates equitable access to sufficient resources for High Point Schools. We are committed to ensuring that High Point students receive a world-class education, but with 18 out of 24 schools in High Point classified as Title I and 62.2% of students living in poverty, NOW is the time to change this trend. How can government, business, and the community say, “So what, it’s not happening in my community – it’s not happening to me. We make the laws; we don’t have to live by the laws.”
What must we do? In the short-term, our commitment to school children parallels with the North Carolina constitution and the Supreme Court ruling of the state's obligation to ensure all children have access to a sound, basic education that includes competent and well-trained teachers and principals, as well as equitable access to sufficient resources. In the long term, we must lift our communities out of poverty. How do we lift our communities out of poverty? For example, during COVID, 40% of families were lifted from poverty by a meager monthly income subsidy. Let us be clear, subsidy is not the answer. A subsidy is a mere Band-Aid for a larger, more systemic issue.
Economics remains the driver and the remedy to this prevailing matter. The North Carolina legislature should be required to do its part to ensure children in low-wealth communities in High Point receive the funding equal to, if not more than, high-wealth communities to sustain the education our children deserve. High Point employers must come to grips with the fact that salaries must sustain the economic well-being of its employees. The solution is clear: “Now is always the time to do the right thing.” (Martin Luther King Jr.) There are more than enough bright minds in government and business to come together to provide the means and the will to level the field for all.
