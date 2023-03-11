To the editor:

The High Point Branch of the NAACP advocates equitable access to sufficient resources for High Point Schools. We are committed to ensuring that High Point students receive a world-class education, but with 18 out of 24 schools in High Point classified as Title I and 62.2% of students living in poverty, NOW is the time to change this trend. How can government, business, and the community say, “So what, it’s not happening in my community – it’s not happening to me. We make the laws; we don’t have to live by the laws.”

Trending Videos