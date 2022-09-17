To the editor:

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Triad Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Oct. 15 at Triad Park to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.

Trending Videos