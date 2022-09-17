As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Triad Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Oct. 15 at Triad Park to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally this year with the loss of lifelong friend, 1st Sgt. Keith Liebert. Keith and I had been friends since we were 13, and sadly the world lost a hero in March of this year. Keith was the fourth person I have lost in my life to suicide.
Since losing my father in 2006 and my friend of 40-plus years Kenny in 2015, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health. Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you.
