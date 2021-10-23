To the editor:
I am writing in concerning the way senior citizens are treated in the country music business and the entertainment business in general. I am 62 years old and have recorded a CD with songs on YouTube and TuneCore. The songs have sold some. Also I have placed an ad on Craigslist for musicians, with no phone calls or emails so far. So I feel there needs to be a coalition in Nashville, Tennessee, who could work with older folks who want to get into the country music business like me. To me it seems money is looked on more than talent, but I'm hoping some small, independent record label may take notice and interest in me. I do need help very badly, so check out my ad on Craigslist and contact me. Any of you who could help me and give me good advice, let me know.
Steven Brennon
High Point
Commented
