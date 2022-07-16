To the editor:
David Hayworth is the man about town (High Point). He helped a lot of organizations over the years. He was always at a lot of events with High Point University and others. I always spoke to him at many events over the years. He was always nice to everyone and gave his all. He was at Hayworth Chapel during High Point University homecomings and others. David Hayworth will always be remembered.
David Lambeth
Archdale
