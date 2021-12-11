To the editor:
My brother, Johnny, bought his first car, a 1949 Ford in the color black. He was excited about his purchase. Now, at age 17 he could date. He had already picked out a gal to take out in that Ford! Of course, he could also transport Mom to shop, etc.
Do you know how much he had to pay for gasoline back in the early 1960s? A huge total of 15 cents per gallon. That's so hard to believe, isn't it?
And now, in 2021 gas per gallon goes well over $3. Personally, I shake my head in disbelief. When is it going to end?
We have produce waiting to be delivered, and I wonder how long we'll have to wait. Grocery shelves are vacant, fresh produce is lacking, and a friend shared with me Sunday that finding cat food was a major problem. Cat food? It's enough to make me groan! And, most of all, we all ask, "How long?" From the folks I have talked with, the mood is frustration, weariness and much anger. No end in sight, and how bad will it get? I'd love to raise a magic wand and return us to normal (whatever normal is). Uh, oh! No magic wand.
One thing I know, we must not give up. We, as a Christian nation, trust God to take care of His children – even in the bad times. "He will not leave us nor forsake us." I believe that with all my heart. That's what the Bible says.
Do I like what's happening in the U.S.? Of course not. In Sunday school yesterday we recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and in the prayer that followed was a plea for God to take care of our nation. You know, that comforted me. God is our answer even though we can't understand what's happening.
Rosemary Freeman
Archdale
