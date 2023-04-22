To the editor:
Every single day, in every part of the country, gun control is no longer a reality. What are leaders thinking by making it almost impossible to control any kind of weapons? Children, adults, Black, white, it doesn't matter, the gun owners are winning the war on safety for citizens. What do we believe is the end goal here? We are subject to rules that now make everyday living just like the wild, wild west. Why does any regular, law-abiding citizen need an assault weapon? What has happened to the country that wants the world to believe that we are the land of the free and home of the brave? Not one of us is free or safe in our country when shopping, schools, parties and parks have now become combat zones. How can we expect our children and grandchildren to grow and learn in an atmosphere of constant fear and trauma? Of course, we all know and understand that the bottom line is simply cash and power. The cash for the pockets of politicians and the gun manufacturers. There is just too much money in, around, and for the greedy industry. Children's lives don't matter, seniors don't matter, and all the rest of us don't matter either. How did we get to this point in our country? Yes, we have always been in defense of the Second Amendment, but this right to just randomly and recklessly shoot and kill anybody, any time and any place, is not what the law says. Shooting a child because he rang the wrong doorbell, killing a young adult just because she backed out of the wrong driveway, and shooting up a workplace because your feelings are hurt is not the American way, but sadly it's our reality. What can we do as citizens to stand up against this madness? Thoughts and prayers are simply not working. We must do all we can to protect the sanity and safety of the next generation. Perhaps we should have laws that make the cost of ammunition rich-folk high. How about bullets that cost $1,000 each? What if all bullets required a permit? We must call, write, scream, yell and let the leaders KNOW and UNDERSTAND that we just can't and won't take it anymore. Please make your voice and your vote count before it's too late.
