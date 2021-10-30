Guilford redistricting going too far
To the editor:
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 22 included the presentation of a set of proposed redistricting maps. Although the focus in that meeting centered on the impact of the changes on the county commissioners’ districts, those district lines are shared by the county’s school board.
Redistricting is required to “balance” changes in population and demographics identified by the census every 10 years. The only adjustment required in Guilford County due to the 2020 Census was to move a small segment of the population from District 4 to District 5 in the north-central portion of the county.
Five maps were presented for consideration. Four of the maps make changes throughout Guilford County, leading me to believe the moves are politically motivated and have little to do with the actual reason the redistricting needed to be completed.
Four of the five did not pass the requirement that checks whether seated incumbents are placed in the same district for school board members. This item was pointed out by existing school board member Linda Welborn in the public comments.
Overall, these potential maps present an onerous implementation load designed to further political agendas with little or no regard to balance or consistency for the school board. I urge the citizens of Guilford County to support implementation of Map A based on its simplicity.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
