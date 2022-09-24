To the editor:
As the Earth continues to revolve around the sun 365 days, five hours, 59 minutes, and 16 seconds, I still wonder how my brother’s killer remains free. I’m Robin Freedman, sister of Mark Freedman. On Nov. 3, 2020, my brother was murdered, while leaving his restaurant, Mark’s on Dolley Madison in Greensboro. My brother lived in Greensboro for over 40 years, owned three restaurants and was committed to his art and the community. Our family and friends continue to grieve, and I know of other Greensboro residents also grieving the loss of someone they loved deeply, from violence and gun fire. As we navigate our grief as the Earth revolves, I continue to put my trust into local law enforcement. I also look to the community for their enduring support. The community came together and created the Mark's Angel Foundation with local events coming up. MAF focuses on making our community a safer, healthier, and happier place to live, work and play. Annually, we raise and distribute funds to Greensboro public service organizations. Please consider learning more @ marksangelfoundation.org. With this ongoing love and support, I won’t give up until we find my brother’s killer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.