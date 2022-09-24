I read with interest the 2021-22 grades from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for our High Point schools ("Guilford schools closing pandemic gap," Sept. 2). Additionally, I applaud community leaders who are organizing forums to raise awareness of the importance and need for progress and support in our schools ("Schools' grades prompt town hall," Sept. 17). At High Point Schools Partnership, we believe it takes great schools to have a great community, and it takes a supportive and compassionate community to have great schools.
I do not, however, believe the DPI “grading” system is a fair and accurate evaluation of our schools. For example, our son attends Allen Jay Preparatory Middle School. This innovative and exemplary school is led by Principal Kevin Wheat. In his 10th year as principal, I trust Dr. Wheat to know what makes this school successful. For example, last school year, Dr. Wheat established goals to increase academic proficiency in the key areas of reading and math. At the end of the year, both math and reading scores improved in every grade level. I call this an A. In fact, given all the challenges and obstacles of a second year with COVID restrictions, I call that an A+. However, based on DPI’s “system,” Allen Jay Prep received a D. This is ridiculous.
Since co-founding High Point Schools Partnerships in 2018, I’ve witnessed firsthand hundreds of educators who give their all to promote, educate, and lift up our High Point families despite challenges and obstacles such as COVID-19. These extraordinary educators deserve our thanks, our admiration, and our support. They also deserve a fair and just “grading” system from DPI.
I welcome your engagement with our schools through our High Point Schools Partnership group. Together we our lifting up our High Point schools. In the process, our High Point community will rise and shine.
High Point Schools Partnership
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.