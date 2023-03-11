To the editor:
The Gospels are contradictory.
Contradictions don’t invalidate truth.
God is bigger than one Gospel.
As difficult it was to write these three statements in the affirmative, they represent both my interpretation of the gist of the Rev. Joe Blosser’s column a few weeks ago ("Open your heart, mind, to diverse tellings of history," Feb. 11) and the reason for this response.
First of all, the Gospels are not contradictory, and determining just what a “contradiction” is may be the best place to start. A contradiction in the simplest terms, then, is a statement negated by its denial in another statement. In other words, two opposing claims cannot be true at the same time and in the same relationship. As such, though differences exist in their accounts of Christ’s life and beyond, they do not necessarily contradict one another.
Second, while contradictions may not invalidate Truth’s existence, contradictory truth claims may indeed invalidate opposing truth claims. Also, contradictions do not invalidate opposing truth claims.
See what I did there?
No right-thinking person would consider both statements true, and if not convinced, try contradicting a previous testimony before a grand jury and it will conclude that you either made a mistake – or, well, lied – but none will argue that both statements might somehow be true. They will, in fact, “obsess” over the factual or nonfactual nature of said testimony.
Finally, rather than being “too big for one Gospel,” per Blosser, God is actually too big to contradict himself. This applies even to the claims of Jesus, who declared himself the only way to properly “experience” God (John 14:6). Jesus cannot be both the only way and not the only way. Hence, any “gospel” that contradicts the ONE Gospel is false by default.
If I misunderstood Blosser’s repetitive inferences of the Gospels’ contradictions, Truth’s flexibility, and the narrowness of the Gospel, he may set the record straight.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
