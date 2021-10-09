Go ahead and close it
To the editor:
Hurry! Hurry! Somebody get Crybaby Quebein a HUGE crying towel to cry his crocodile tears into! The poor spoiled baby brat didn’t get his way, so he’s pitching a dime store temper tantrum. He’s even threatening to close the Montlieu Avenue entrance to his little school. Have at it! It’ll only hurt your little chunk of land. Hopefully, this city department won’t cave to his threats like the lamebrained city council did.
I suppose Crybaby thinks his little domain is the only thing needing care in High Point!
Ray Alcon
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.