Get your auto parts Uptowne
To the editor:
I was so very excited to read that a premium location in High Point — the corner of Lexington and Main, gateway to “Uptowne” High Point — would soon be host to an auto parts store (“Advance Auto Parts coming to retail corner,” April 29). What better way to welcome visitors to our revitalized city than by making it easy for them to fulfill their auto parts needs while heading into the heart of town? I am sure the small business owners right around the corner who have worked so hard to make that area appealing will also appreciate the convenience of being able to pick up windshield wiper fluid on their lunch breaks. It was certainly worth the wait to see what the city was going to do with that location! Whoever made this decision deserves a firm handshake for a job ... done.
Amy MacArthur
High Point
High Point needs safer roads
To the editor:
I have many concerns regarding roads all over High Point. As a new driver I’ve noticed more and more how the roads can be very unsafe and damaging to people’s cars. As more people are growing the population of High Point, it is important that we keep our roads safe for any forms of transportation. Think about city buses and how some of the potholes and ever-narrow lanes are very difficult to drive safely on. There are potholes almost every couple feet. As this may take many years to fix, it’s a step into the right direction as many kids are now getting their licenses and we want a safe driving route to provide transportation. Even for others of the High Point community this is getting out of hand and we should provide safe roads for any driver.
Erin Gorman
High Point
