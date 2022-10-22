Get the 4-1-1 on all the candidates
To the editor:
Have you ever gone to vote and been surprised by some of the offices or issues that appear on the ballot? Often this happens with judges since they can’t campaign like other candidates and their names and judicial opinions are not widely known. You can save yourself any last-minute surprises by checking your personal ballot information on Vote411.org. This is the non-partisan voter information tool published by the League of Women Voters to help guide you through any election questions you may have.
On Vote411.org you can check your voter registration to make sure it is up to date, find out where and when early voting takes place, and how to obtain an absentee ballot.
You can compare candidates’ personal information and answers to questions pertinent to the office for which they are running.
All candidates were contacted, and their answers are printed exactly as they were submitted. If a candidate chose not to participate, their space was left blank.
I encourage everyone to use Vote411.org to become a well prepared and informed voter.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
