To the editor:
In 1997 there were 164 House swing districts. In 2017 there were only 72 out of the 435 congressional districts that were competitive. It's from gerrymandering – that is, weirdly drawing congressional district boundaries for partisan advantage.
Our country's political divide is urban versus rural, rather than red states vs. blue states. Democratic and Republican state legislatures are well aware of this and continuously engage in picking their own voters through gerrymandering districts to get themselves reelected. In North Carolina's recent redistricting, Greensboro, mostly a Democratic city, was carved apart and into three congressional districts to dilute the votes for Democrats and elect more Republicans.
Independent redistricting commissions should do this work. Partisan legislatures doing that work has resulted in politicians picking their voters. In effect, it violates the rule of one man, one vote and discourages people from voting.
It's wrong ... and both Democrats and Republicans know it!
Gary Parker
Archdale
