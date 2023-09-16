Get Medicaid expansion started
To the editor:
To the editor:
As many of you may know, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina has been passed into law in a bipartisan fashion by the state legislature. It is set to go into effect as soon as the state budget passes. Unfortunately, that budget passage is held up in negotiations. Medicaid expansion is in limbo, and many of our citizens continue to be ineligible for health coverage.
Why is this important? Approximately 600,000 North Carolinians are presently ineligible for Medicaid and are waiting for affordable and quality health care. Many of them are employed but cannot afford traditional health insurance. We know that access to health care is a strong predictor of health outcomes. Study after study has shown that patients who don’t have insurance coverage have worse outcomes from heart attacks, strokes, hypertension and diabetes. Their life expectancies are shorter as well.
The American Heart Association is committed to improving health through education and appropriate care of patients with heart disease and stroke. The AHA is a strong advocate for healthy lifestyles, exercise and healthy diets. It also supports the optimum treatment of hypertension, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol. Access to medications and timely medical treatment is imperative to achieve optimum health in patients with these conditions. Medicaid expansion is key to providing access to care for many of our fellow High Point citizens. Let’s get Medicaid expansion across the finish line!
Respectfully Submitted:
Dr. James Hoekstra, president
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center
Editor’s note: Hoekstra is the American Heart Association chairman of the 2024 Triad Heart Ball and a longtime supporter and advocate for the American Heart Association.
