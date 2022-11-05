To the editor:
"In the affairs of men there comes a time to uphold the time honored values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." These timeless words are from Thomas Jefferson, the author of our Declaration of Independence.
Today, once again, we call on Jefferson's words to reorient our society that has wandered dangerously close to the abys of progressivism and its irresponsible father, socialism.
"Life" is listed first not by accident but with clear intent to show it's preeminent place in our American culture. No splitting hairs ... life means born and unborn human life.
It does not accept intentional ending of life as no one has the power to end the life of another human being unless in self-defense. Just who is the unborn child intentionally attacking that justifies its killing?
Steve Bagnell
High Point
