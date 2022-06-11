To the editor:
These words of wisdom from a sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. that if applied could guide this country back to civility and constructive dialogue: “We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. Those who are devoid of the power to forgive are devoid of the power to love. There is some evil in the best of us and some good in the worst of us. When we discover this we are less likely to hate those with whom we disagree or whom we deem to be different.”
Oh, that we would adopt this approach!
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
